Man kills wife in infidelity row

By Martha Leboho

A Chivi man has been arrested for fatally assaulting his wife with a log after she confronted him over alleged infidelity

Edward Mukonde (59) of Mukonde village in Nemauzhe communal lands allegedly first used open hands and his feet to beat up his wife, Debizheke Munyango, before striking her several times with a log.

Acting Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said on October 20, Mukonde and his wife were relaxing at home in the evening when the latter started accusing her husband of having an extra-marital affair with another woman.

An altercation ensued between the couple resulting in Mukonde allegedly beating up his wife in a fit of rage.

He then allegedly ran out of the house and armed himself with a log that he used to pound his wife all over the body.

The now deceased allegedly managed to crawl to their bedroom and Mukonde followed and found her lying unconscious facing downwards.

Fearing for the worst, Mukonde rushed to alert a neighbour and they found her still unconscious.

He then tried to conduct first aid on her with the assistance of the neighbour but she had already passed on.

Her body was taken to Ngundu Clinic for onward transportation to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem. Mukonde was subsequently arrested.

Assistant Inspector Dhewa said it was important for couples to resolve their disputes amicably and to always seek help from counsellors. The Herald