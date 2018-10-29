Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha confirmed dead in helicopter crash

Leicester City’s owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, died in the helicopter crash outside the club’s stadium on Saturday night, it was confirmed on Sunday night by the club.

Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger died when the aircraft crashed at about 20:30 BST on Saturday.

Witnesses said the helicopter just cleared the King Power Stadium before it spiralled out of control and crashed in a fireball.

Thousands of bouquets and scarves have already been left outside the ground.

Leicestershire Police said it believed the dead to be:

Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Two members of his staff Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare

Pilot Eric Swaffer

Passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz

In a statement, Leicester City FC said the club’s thoughts were with “the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss”.

The club described Mr Srivaddhanaprabha as “a man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led”.

“Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the club that is now his legacy,” it added.

A book of condolence will be opened at King Power Stadium from Tuesday morning and the team’s next fixture against Southampton in the EFL Cup has been postponed.

The club added that it had been “truly touched” by the response of the football community.

Vichai, one of Thailand’s richest men, bought Leicester City in 2010 and six years later celebrated one of English football’s greatest achievements when the club won the Premier League.

“A book of condolence, which will be shared with the Srivaddhanaprabha family, will be opened at King Power Stadium from 8am on Tuesday 30 October for supporters wishing to pay their respects,” continued the club statement.

“Supporters unable to visit King Power Stadium that wish to leave a message can do so through an online book of condolence, which will be made available via lcfc.com in due course.” BBC News