Higherlife Foundation invites proposals

By Caroline Chiimba

Higherlife Foundation is inviting proposals for consultancy services to conduct research on the role of entrepreneurship and how it can be used to create employment in Zimbabwe, with special focus on women and girls.

According to a statement released by Higherlife Foundation, the overall objective of the consultancy is to conduct a baseline mapping exercise that will focus on understanding the scale of the unemployment problem nationally and provincially.

The consultants would be expected to focus on the current unemployment and jobs landscape in Zimbabwe, the projected demand and supply of jobs, and the current contribution of mass entrepreneurship to jobs creation.

Consultants would also be expected to identify and develop mass entrepreneurs not only in Zimbabwe but across Africa, and encompass on the private sector, non-profit, government or educational initiatives.

The foundation revealed that its portfolio encompasses investments in education, health, job creation and rural livelihoods with the view to strengthen Zimbabwe’s human capital and supporting the nation’s ambition to achieve middle class income status by 2030. DailyNews