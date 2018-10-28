Villagers celebrate wife snatcher’s death

By Belinda Moyo

A man from Lukala village in Inyathi died after his manhood was crashed by a hammer which he had earlier used to knock down a man whose wife he was allegedly caught in bed with.

The incident that happened two weeks ago, has become the talk of the village and surprisingly, villagers are celebrating the death of Mthandazo Sibanda (50) whom they said met the “appropriate death” as he had allegedly become notorious for bedding married women in the area.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she could not immediately comment on the incident as she was out of office but Sunday News on Friday visited the area where villagers and officials narrated how the spine chilling incident happened.

Acting village head Mr Simetshi Ndlovu said on the day, Sibanda who was already on the police wanted list received a phone call from his alleged lover whose husband is based in Botswana asking him to come for a sleep over.

Sibanda allegedly lied to his wife that he was going to sleep in the scotch-cart since police were looking for him.

Unbeknown to the two lovers who were already cozy in the blankets, on the same day the woman’s husband arrived from his base in Botswana unannounced.

Mr Ndlovu said the man went to knock at his bedroom and his wife came out hurriedly and told him she was rushing to fetch water.

Surprised by the reaction, the man budged into the house and Sibanda bolted out of the bedroom naked brandishing a hammer. Mr Ndlovu said Sibanda hit his lover’s husband on the chest and he fell down, allowing him time to flee.

“When the woman’s husband fell down Sibanda ran away, unfortunately he was tripped by the fence and he also fell down. The woman’s husband then seized the opportunity and rushed towards him. He took the hammer and aimed straight at his private parts. He crashed his manhood.

Villagers also joined and assaulted Sibanda. He was rescued by a police officer but died on his way to the police station. The woman’s husband was picked up by police,” he said.

Despite Sibanda meeting such a spin chilling fate, villagers said while it was taboo to celebrate death, they were happy that he was no more.

They claimed Sibanda had wrecked many marriages in the area and was also violent. Mr Ndlovu claimed Sibanda was a monster who moved around with an axe.

“It was his tendency to prey on married women. Not so long ago Sibanda was busted having a nice time with another villager’s wife. The matter was brought to us and we had to involve the police since villagers were baying for his blood.

This person we are talking about was not just a home wrecker; he was also an unrepentant criminal. He spent most of his life in and out of jail. As we speak he was on the police wanted list. That is why people are celebrating his death,” said Mr Ndlovu.

A delightful villager who only identified himself as Mr Ncube said he once caught Sibanda in his bedroom with his wife.

“He told me that he will finish me off if I dare try to attack him and he took some of my property and left. He told me to report the matter to the police if I had the guts. To me his death came at an appropriate time,” he said.

Lukala Village 2 Ward councillor, Douglas Bafana Mpofu said the village was now at peace. Sunday News.