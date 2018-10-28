SHOCK as Prophet Walter Magaya claims to have found ‘scientifically proven’ HIV cure

Zimbabwean preacher Walter Magaya has used a Sunday church service of his Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) to announce that he has discovered a cure for HIV.

Magaya claimed to have discovered the plant two years ago – but had waited “because I wanted it to be chemically proven, scientifically proven”.

“God has given me a revelation, we tested it and it’s perfect. God showed me a certain tree and certain people. We have found the cure for HIV and Aids,” Magaya announced during the service.

The controversial preacher said he was prepared for the Ministry of Health in Zimbabwe to scientifically test his HIV cure claiming the cure was developed from a plant called Aguma which is found in Zimbabwe. This was mixed with a different herb from Mozambique.

Magaya said he had formed a company with his Indian partners called Aretha Medical and this had developed the cure which would be administered on patients using tablets and capsules.

“Right now, my team is working on dosages for the different strains of HIV. The company name is called Aretha, which means ‘vicious’. Our medicine is vicious, our discovery is vicious,” he said.

“It has been my dream to help believers and non-believers. I have been hiding this secret after I found it two years ago because I wanted it to be chemically proven, scientifically proven.

“My main concern was finding a cure for HIV and cancer. Components of our plant starves cancer cells. Chemicals in Aguma are enough to make your immune system strong so that it can fight any foreign invasion.

“I know the world will dismiss it, but they will eventually agree. I’ve tested it fully on human beings and a lot of these human beings have gone negative.

“At this stage, we’re 100 percent organic because we find that there’s no side effect. We’re mixing plants from here in Zimbabwe another one from Mozambique.

“The government is free to summon our own research board and test this medicine for themselves. As for me, I’ve my own testimonies but people will listen to a minister rather than a mere prophet.”

“I was offered $56 million by an American company for me to point them to the tree. We are the first people to discover this plant, so we have intellectual rights. This plant is not in any botanic records.”

Magaya said HIV was “an African problem which was waiting for an African solution.” The preacher claims to have secured a clinical licence and says he is building a laboratory, “which could be the biggest in Africa.” He says he will donate 29 000 tablets to patients in his birth pace of Hurungwe.