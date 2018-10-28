Harare City in Chibuku Cup final

By Don Makanyanga

Harare City booked their fourth Chibuku Super Cup final appearance and a second one on the bounce after outplaying a miserable Caps United at Rufaro yesterday.

The tournament’s all-time top scorer William “Mr Chibuku” Manondo scored his 13th goal to seal it for the Sunshine Boys who had taken an early lead through former Caps United man Moses Muchenje.

Makepekepe pulled one back four minutes from time through Joel “Josta” Ngodzo but Harare City hung on for another famous Chibuku Super Cup victory.

Mark Harrison’s side have now made it four out of five final appearances since the Chibuku Super Cup was reintroduced in 2014.

Harare City controversially lost to FC Platinum in the 2014 edition before winning the cup in 2015 after beating Dynamos.

They did not make the final in 2016 when Ngezi Platinum Stars won the trophy but bounced back last season and reclaimed the cup at the expense of How Mine.

This year they are back in the final again, courtesy of Muchenje and Manondo’s strikes.

Muchenje punished his former side with a sixth minute powerful strike after he was set up by Manondo.

Manondo then wrapped it up in the 69th minute as he moved to 13 Chibuku Super Cup goals. The City forward believes Lady Luck always smiles on him whenever he plays in a Chibuku contest.

“I always feel confident and have this belief that I will score in the Chibuku Super Cup. I put the same effort when I am playing in a league match. Maybe I am just lucky with this Cup,” he said.

Ngodzo scored Caps United’s consolation in the 86th minute as Makepekepe mounted a late surge but the Sunshine Boys stood their ground and booked another Chibuku Super Cup final.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe, who had hoped to see his boys fired up after losing three games in a row going into this semi-final, was naturally disappointed.

“Obviously it’s very disappointing, naturally we are disappointed, I can share the feelings with everyone. As a coach it’s about taking responsibility and I am taking full responsibility but what’s disappointing is the fact that it has been the same story, we are failing to convert chances,” he said.

“I felt we could have done more in this competition to atone for what we have done this season in the Premier League but it was never to be.”

Teams

Harare City: R. Harrison, H. Chapusha,

T. Chimwemwe, M. Muchenje ( Pio 83 mins),

W. Manondo, P. Mpelele, L. Muyambo ( Samanja 67 mins), R. Uchena, T. Tumba, K. Musharu, M. Gaki (Wadi 60 mins)

Caps United: C. Mverechena, J. Jangano,

C. Munzabwa (Ndebele 43 mins), S. Makatuka,

M. Mwanjale, C. Kamhapa (Zvirekwi 43 mins),

K. Nyamupfukudza, J. Ngodzo, V. Musarurwa,

J. Zhuwawu (Katsvairo 88 mins), M. Ncube

Sunday News.