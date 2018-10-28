23-year-old beauty to represent Zimbabwe in 58th Miss International Pageant

By Nigel Siziba

Miss Zimbabwe International has announced 23-year-old Tania Tatenda Aaron as its candidate for 58th Miss International Pageant that will take place on 9 November in Tokyo Dome City Hall, Japan.

In a statement, Patience Lusengo (Country Director) Miss Zimbabwe International said the competition will be running under the theme “Achieving a world where women can live with positivity, inner strength and individuality”,

“Contestants from 80 countries will be vying for the global crown. The winner, besides being crowned Miss International 2018, will become the global ambassador for the Miss International Foundation which raises funds for children suffering from various disabilities and less privileged children around the world,” said Lusengo.

Miss Zimbabwe International was started 18 years ago and has developed a lot of models locally and internationally.

“Miss Zimbabwe International was started in the year 2000 and has largely been developing models mainly from the Zimbabwean Diaspora from the USA, Canada, UK and South Africa,” she said.

This year the Trust will also include pageants from remote rural areas which are also in poverty.

“Miss Rural, which is a part of Miss Zimbabwe International, calls for girls who live in the rural areas of Zimbabwe which are very remote and poverty stricken to empower them by giving them self-esteem skills as well as offering the winner an educational bursary.

The winner also gets a chance to compete in the Miss Zimbabwe International finals,” said Lusengo.

Tania Tatenda Aaron’s profile won her this year’s title of Miss Zimbabwe International 2018 after a quantitative search of beauties who demonstrated their modelling talents on national platforms as well as personal projects.

“Through a qualitative search of beauties from the afore-mentioned countries, who demonstrated their modelling talents on national platforms as well as personal projects that demonstrated their passion for philanthropy, goodwill, and fighting for the rights of women and the underprivileged.

It was through this that Tania Tatenda Aaron’s profile won her this year’s title of Miss Zimbabwe International 2018,” she said.

Tania left last week for Japan to join other global candidates for a 22-day boot camp leading to the Finale for the crowning ceremony of Miss International 2018 and the Miss Zimbabwe International Trust has secured most of the funding including her national costume which has been designed by Jasper Mandizera from the Shona design label. Sunday News.