Chirisa finds love

Bruce Ndlovu

While Zimbabwean women have been drooling over Tongayi Chirisa since his days as a detective on once popular TV soapie Studio 263, the actor seems to have found love in Hollywood where he currently plies his trade.

Ericka Guitron, an actress and pop artiste, seems to have stolen the heart of the Zimbabwean heartthrob if posts by the two on social media recently are anything to go by.

For months the gorgeous couple has not been shy to exhibit their love on social platforms like Instagram, announcing to the world their red-hot love via a series of pictures and posts.

Despite his status as one of Zimbabwe’s most desirable men, Chirisa does not have a history of high profile celebrity relationships, particularly with local talent.

But who is this woman whose charms Chirisa seems to have fallen for?

Guitron featured this year in the Steve Harvey hosted Showtime at the Apollo, emerging as one of the most memorable performers from that reality show.

Regarded as the next big thing, Guitron has more than 60 000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts covers of Bruno Mars “Finesse”, Drake “That’s What I Like”, and Rihanna “Love on the Brain”.

Guitron’s Rihanna cover has been viewed more than two million times. She also featured in the 2018 film, I Will Never Leave Him.

The Harare-born Chirisa began his acting career in 2002 with a role in the country’s first soap opera, Studio 263.

Two years later he starred in the local feature film, Tanyaradzwa, which solidified his desire to study acting.

In 2006 he relocated to Johannesburg, South Africa, where he enrolled at The South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance (AFDA) and after a few major roles in that country, he left to pursue his ultimate dream in America.