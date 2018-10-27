Police seek information on missing persons

By Esinathy Sibanda

Police are appealing for information that may assist in the location of six people who went missing in Bulawayo between April 2013 and August 2018.

Those missing were identified as Ms Monica Nkiwane (23), Mr Juthia Ncube (58), Ms Maria Mwale (49), Mr Abraham Mufakazi (77) Mr Staniel Kwenda (42) and Mr Timothy Ganyama (34).

In a statement, police said Ms Nkiwane, was last seen on April 22, 2013, in the afternoon by her roommate at Getrude Hostel in Makokoba suburb.

She was wearing a navy blue track bottom, a Mzilikazi High School T-shirt and brown tennis shoes.

“Ms Nkiwane has a scar on the left hand, light in complexion and is medium built. If located, please contact her sister Ms Previous Nkiwane on 0715722626 or ZRP Mzilikazi on 0292274439 or any other police station,” said provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango.

Ms Mwale was last seen in May 2016 at Bulawayo’s Renkini Bus Terminus carrying a bag full of clothes and was suspected to be heading to Botswana. She is mentally disturbed.

Her aunt’s contact details are 0772306567.

Mr Mufakazi of New Magwegwe suburb was last seen on August 17 in 2016.

He is mentally disturbed and those who locate him may contact the nearest police station.

“He was wearing a long grey coat, grey trousers and black safety shoes. He is medium built and dark in complexion,” said Chief Insp Simango.

Mr Kwenda of Kusile flats in Makokoba suburb was last seen in September 2016.

He is mentally disturbed and police said if located, people should contact his brother on 0776623068.

Mr Ganyama went missing at the Renkini bus terminus in August 2018. He was coming from Mt Darwin with his mother when he wondered off while his mother was loading language in a push-cart.

He is mentally disturbed.

Mr Ncube was last seen at Madlodlo Beer Garden in Makokoba by his brother Mr Andrew Ncube.

Chief Inspector Simango urged the members of the public who might have information about any of the missing persons to contact Mzilikazi police on 0292274439, or any nearest police station. The Chronicle.