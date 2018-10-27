Man beds hooker in front of kids

By Zibusiso Moyo

Mthabisi Ndlovu thought his bad deeds would go unpunished. However, he was beaten up by his wife Thelma Ndlovu and her relatives for sleeping around.Thelma had been away for two weeks and that gave Mthabisi the chance to seek the forbidden fruit elsewhere. Worse while their children watched.

Upon her return their 10-year-old son told her what his father had been up to. Thelma got furious and called her relatives to come and help discipline her husband.

When Mthabisi came home from work he expected a warm welcome but he received slaps and kicks from his in-laws until neighbours intervened. Thelma revealed to B-Metro that she had for sometime been hearing stories about her husband’s philandering ways.

“Neighbours have often told me that he has a tendency of sleeping with other women while I’m away. I have always ignored it up until now when he did it in front of our kids. He crossed the line,’’ said Thelma.

But Mthabisi said the issue was taken out of context and he was beaten up for nothing.

“I don’t know why I had to suffer like this. My son only saw my friend who wanted to borrow money and the only crime I made is to allow her to enter the house,” he said.

Thelma has since moved out of their matrimonial home, a move that threatens their five-year marriage blessed with three children. B-Metro.