Man (53) jailed 40yrs for raping neighbour’s twin daughters (4)

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 53-Year-old man from Gwanda has been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment for raping his neighbour’s four-year-old twin daughters after their mother had sent them to buy candles from his homestead.

Vusumuzi Ndlovu of Georgia Farm was nabbed after the woman caught him in the act and alerted neighbours.

Ndlovu pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

Mr Dzira sentenced Ndlovu to 40 years imprisonment of which 10 years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

In passing sentence, Mr Dzira rebuked Ndlovu for committing such a despicable offence.

“At your age you should see these children as your grandchildren which means you should be protecting them and not harming them. To make matters worse these are the daughters of your neighbour.

“Your actions show that you are a danger to society as you target small children and therefore you should be locked up for a very long time where you won’t be able to harm them.

You committed a serious offence and deserve a deterrent sentence which will serve as a lesson for like-minded people,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Pernson Chekeya said Ndlovu raped the two tots on August 10 at around 6PM.

He said the twins were sent by their mother to go and buy candles at Ndlovu’s homestead. When they arrived Ndlovu called the two girls into his bedroom hut and told them to lie on the bed as he wanted to give them some sweets.

“Ndlovu went on to rape the two children one after the other. Their mother upon realising that her daughters had taken long to return decided to check on them.

She followed them to Ndlovu’s homestead and spotted a ball which her daughters had taken with them outside the bedroom hut,” he said.

Mr Chekeya said the woman entered into the bedroom hut and found Ndlovu raping one of her daughters while the other was lying on top of the bed next to her sister.

The woman screamed and alerted neighbours who rushed to the scene. The villagers apprehended Ndlovu and surrendered him at the police station.

In his defence, Ndlovu said he never saw the twins on the day he is said to have raped them.

He said he was never caught by their mother raping them but was shocked when police officers arrived at his home in the middle of the night while he was asleep and arrested him for rape.

Testifying, the children’s mother said after catching Ndlovu raping her daughters, she alerted neighbours who rushed to the scene.

She said Ndlovu marched out of his bedroom hut naked and stood in his yard and ordered the villagers to leave his homestead. The Chronicle.