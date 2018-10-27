Mai Suluma for ‘One Voice Concert’

Running under the theme United for Christ, the event will be held at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Unity Day (December 22) courtesy of The Spirit Choir.

Lovemore Tavengwa, the event director, said this year’s edition of “One Voice Concert” will feature leading voices in the gospel music industry.

“Mai Suluma, Zimpraise and Spirit Praise will all headline the event which will also feature more than 20 choirs from different churches,” said Tavengwa.

Some of the choirs expected to showcase at the HICC event include: United Family International Church Choir; Heartfelt Worship Team; Prophetic Healing and Deliverance’s Yadah Choir, Covenant Praise, Africa Praise, TOG Praise Team, Victory Praise Team, Assemblies Praise Team, Redeemed Praise Team, UAFC Worship, KPM Praise Team, Zaoga UCCI Choir, Zaoga Breaside Choir, Faith World Worship Team, National Praise Team Living Worship, Jesus Generation International Ministries Praise Team, TWC Praise Team and Avondale Anglican Youth among others.

Meanwhile, Mai Suluma recently graced Janet Manyowa’s album Grateful launch in Harare.

Since she relocated to the United States of America almost a decade ago, she rarely performs in the country.

Some of the notable shows she staged include the 2012 HICC event where she shared the stage with fellow gospel musicians such as Blessing Shumba and Amanda Sagonda courtesy of Red Rose Entertainment.

In 2013, she performed at former President Robert Mugabe’s 89th birthday hosted by State House staff.

Mugabe is one of Suluma’s staunch fans.

He once revealed that one of his favourite songs is Nanhasi.

Suluma has a discography of more than 10 studio albums and some of her hits include Fara Zvakadaro, Maitiro Enyu, Tidzidzisei Kunamata, Mai Vangu, Tatenda Taona, Gogodza and Mirira Mangwanani among others. Daily News.