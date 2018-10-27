Leicester City owner’s helicopter crashes outside King Power Stadium after game

A helicopter believed to be carrying Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester City’s chairman, has crashed outside the King Power Stadium following Leicester’s home draw with West Ham United.

Photos showed a huge fireball, while witnesses told Sky Sports News the helicopter took off from the pitch but lost control within a few seconds and crashed into car park E – the club’s staff car park.

Witnesses saw the craft go into a spin after taking off.

It is not clear who was on board or their conditions.

Police said: “We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing.”

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was at the helm when the club shocked the football world by winning the 2015-16 Premier League title.

There was confusion outside as security personnel attempted to restore order. Supporters in the area walked away in obvious distress and Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester’s goalkeeper, was seen in tears.

Srivaddhanaprabha, who bought the east Midlands club in 2010, is normally flown back to London after games. The backing of the Thai businessman, 60, helped Leicester win the Premier League title in 2016.

Sky News/Guardian

