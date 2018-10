Jason Derulo sings from balcony after arena gig gets cancelled

Jason Derulo sang to fans from a balcony instead of inside an arena after his concert in Prague was cancelled over safety concerns.

The show was stopped at the Tipsport Arena with just hours to go so the 29-year-old did the impromptu gig instead.

Even though he rescheduled for another date he didn’t want his fans to go away empty handed.

He wrote on Instagram: “The love and fellowship we shared last night will be forever tattooed on my heart.”