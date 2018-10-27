Jah Prayzah clears air on photo

The video was shot in Binga with people from the community featuring in several scenes.

In short, Jah Prayzah retraced the traditional route and this time featuring a different cultural setting not his usual Uzumba community.

In an earlier interview, Jah Prayzah’s camp denied that the photo was actually the album cover but just promotional material for the much-awaited album.

“The video was shot in Binga and it presents a different setting, something not expected.

“We are confident people will love it. This is where the photo came from,” Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said during a listening session.

The musician has since dropped the title track Chitubu which has been embraced by his legion of fans.

Insiders told the Daily News that the singer has made sure that he caters for all the music lovers, satisfying the needs of both the contemporary and traditional music fans.

“There is the mbira sound which some have been crying for which we have been doing in previous projects,” Mushapaidze said.

The album will be launched at the Harare International Conference Centre with a host of artistes expected to perform.

Dancehall stars Seh Calaz and Enzo Ishall have been roped in for the launch and they will share the stage with Military Touch Movement artistes. Daily News.