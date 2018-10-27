Home-alone teen ‘raped’

By Michelle Gwizi

A 38-year-old man from Bulawayo allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman in Pumula suburb after she said she had no money or any valuable asset during an attempted robbery.

Clement Moyo appeared before Bulawayo Regional magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mnkandla facing an assault and rape charge.

He pleaded not guilty to assault and rape charges and was remanded in custody to November 2.

The court heard that the complainant was home alone when a group of robbers gained entry into her house.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said the incident happened on July 1 this year.

“On July 1 this year at around 2AM, the complainant was home alone. While in her bedroom sleeping, she heard some noise and woke up.

A group of men gained entry into her room, demanded cash and threatened to hurt her if she did not give them what they were asking for. She told them she did not have anything,” said Mr Manyiwa.

“When the gang of robbers noticed that she did not have anything, they left her leaving Moyo behind. Moyo allegedly assaulted the complainant. He slapped her and hit her with a slasher on her back several times ordering her not to scream.”

He said Moyo ordered her to undress and had unprotected sex with her once without her consent.

The court heard that when Moyo was done raping her, he ordered the complainant to retire to bed, placed a solar panel on top of her and left.

The alleged rapist was arrested at his home and the teenager identified Moyo through the clothes he was wearing when he allegedly committed the crime. The Chronicle.