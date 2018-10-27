Boys gone wild at Bosso. . .older women, substance abuse threaten to ruin young talent

By Fungai Muderere

Highlanders has been hit by player indiscipline with two senior team players allegedly bedding older women while another is battling illegal substance abuse demons.

An impeccable source within the Bosso camp told B-Metro that the talented duo of Denzel Khumalo and Nkosana Ndlovu, son to ex-Highlanders captain and Warriors right back Bekithemba Ndlovu were in the habit of seeing older women in the high density suburb of Mzilikazi.

The source added that dreadlocked midfielder Adrian Silla was struggling with illegal substance abuse.

Khumalo came into the Bosso’s senior team during the mid-season transfer window while Nkosana is doing duty in the Bosso developmental side.

Interestingly, as a way to cultivate good behaviour in him, Khumalo was loaned to Bosso 90 just before the start of the 2018 season.

Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said while the side was poised for more success, they were worried by the wayward behaviour of some players.

“It’s like undermining the authority of the technical team. We will not tolerate indiscipline. They believe they are indispensable, but that is a wrong attitude and as a team we would want to correct that.

Everyone should know that no one is bigger than the club. There are many players who have done well in the past yet they kept cool heads and are still respected up to now,” said Dube.

He added: “So what I am saying is that Highlanders is a big club and everyone is always looking even at the smallest things that happen at the team. Players must be disciplined and they must respect authority.”

Bosso recently went on a rebuilding exercise that saw the club make use of young players in the process putting together a team to clinch trophies in future.

Highlanders’ chairman Kenneth Mhlophe threw his support behind head coach Madinda Ndlovu, who is leading the rebuilding exercise meant to introduce Bosso’s junior products into the senior team.

Mhlophe said the “ECD” project had brought back the flair that the club was once associated with.

And the fans have responded by descending on Barbourfields Stadium in their thousands regardless of the opponents.

Among the young players that have made appearances during Highlanders’ rebuilding process are central defenders Irvine Moyo and Andrew Mbeba, who were promoted from the development squad Bosso 90, midfielder Khumalo and left-back Mbongeni Ndlovu, who is giving skipper Honest Moyo a tough time holding down a starting place.

From the squad of 30 players, 18 were under 23 years of age, one is 24 years old, three are 25 and eight are above 25.

Highlanders were hoping to cap their season with a good performance in the Chibuku Super Cup only to be knocked out by Harare City. B-Metro.