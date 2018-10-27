Billiat relishes Soweto Derby debut

Kazier Chiefs star Khama Billiat expects an electric atmosphere at sold out FNB Stadium when he makes his Soweto Derby debut against Orlando Pirates.

The Zimbabwean joined the Naturena outfit during the off-season from Mamelodi Sundowns and is expected to start for the Glamour Boys today.

Kick-off is at 3:30pm.

“The Soweto Derby is like no other local derby or game in the country,” Billiat said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“The whole country virtually comes to a complete halt when the two Soweto giants meet, and we know that it is an important occasion for the fans.

“I’ve been in South Africa for several years and watched the Soweto Derby on television but have never attended the game. It’s a huge privilege to be a part of this spectacle for the first time and I am looking forward to the experience as a player — especially in Kaizer Chiefs colours.

“I know the atmosphere will be electric and we have to live up to the expectations of the Amakhosi supporters.”

The 28-year-old reckons that a victory against their old foes will set the tone for the rest of the season and boost their confidence.

“We know it’s not easy, but I believe it’s not about the previous games or form, it’s what you do on the day as a team,” he continued.

“We need to work very hard because we know that winning will bring confidence for the rest of the season. I’m looking forward to the Soweto Derby experience with thousands of the Kaizer Chiefs Family and we need to ensure that we win it.

“This will bring smiles to millions of supporters’ faces and help build our confidence for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena says they have been working on a way to prevent Kaizer Chiefs from playing through fformer Zimbabwe captain Willard Katsande.

The Buccaneers and Amakhosi lock horns with the arch-rivals separated by just one place and two points on the Premiership table.

Billiat will be a marked man if he’s passed fit to feature against Pirates, but Mokwena believes Katsande poses the real threat for Giovanni Solinas’ side.

The Zimbabwe international has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in South Africa since moving to Naturena from Ajax Cape Town in 2011.

“Willard Katsande is always the focal point and an important part of the axis‚ and the foundation of the team. A very matured player. A very important player for them,” he said.

“He’s important for the phases of the game‚ because even though they change the line-up‚ the game model and the way they behave on the pitch remains the same.

“You will always find the goalkeepers initiating the build-up phase. You will find the centre-backs splitting‚ full-backs trying to be as high as possible.

“And they want to build from the back‚ and that’s where they actually are the most dangerous. Because when they want to start from the back‚ they want you to come and initiate a high press so that they can get the ball behind for runners like Khama Billiat.

“And the person to do that is Katsande. He needs no more than one touch to be able to deliver the ball to Khama. And that’s dangerous.

“They will do that. They look good when they do that‚ Katsande is very influential for them when they do that‚ and we expect him to continue to do that.

“And that’s something that we have to work on in training‚ to see how we manage such important people and such important phases for them.” — Sport24