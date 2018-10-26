Warriors move seven places up the rankings

Zimbabwe’s Warriors might be a long way to go back the same levels they once reached on the Fifa rankings but their recent form has underlined their pedigree to rise after they jumped seven places on the latest global ratings.

The Warriors are now number 110 in the World and 27th in Africa with their huge jump being anchored on the battling qualities they showed in the matches they played in the last month.

Sunday Chidzambwa’s men upstaged fancied Democratic Republic of Congo in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers beating the Leopards 2-1 away in Kinshasa before coming home for a 1-1 draw in Harare.

But the Warriors are still to break into the top 100 despite their near-perfect run in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

They also moved three places up on the continental rankings into 27th place.

The Warriors played two international matches during the period under review with Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat earning them the vital 2-1 win away in DRC.

Billiat also struck in the 1-1 draw against the Leopards at the National Sports Stadium.

The four points they took from the clashes against DRC helped the Warriors to retain top spot in Group G and a point away from securing their place at the 2019 finals in Cameroon.

The result also dented DRC’s rankings in a big way after the Leopards dropped six places down the rankings to 46th place in the World.

They also took a knock on the African rankings where they retreated one place into fourth.

The other group members Congo and Liberia also moved one place each after cancelling each other out in the back to back qualifiers in the last two weeks.

Congo are now 87th in the world and 19th in Africa while Liberia remain the bottom-placed team in Group G with a 154th global placing.

The next rankings will be released after Zimbabwe’s visit to Liberia for the penultimate qualifier next month. The Chronicle