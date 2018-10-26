Uebert Angel arrives in America for #GoodNews Washington DC crusade

Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder Prophet Uebert Angel has arrived at the Washington Dulles International Airport in the United States ahead of a two day crusade. Dozens of church members came to receive him before he was whisked away in a black Rolls Royce Phantom.

Dubbed “GoodNews Washington” the church is hosting services on Friday and Saturday as it seeks to consolidate its growing presence in the United States. Starting at 7pm, The Bowie Centre for Performing Arts in Maryland is the venue for the two services slated for Friday and Saturday.

According to its website the church already has branches in Atlanta, Dallas, Washington DC (United States), London, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle (United Kingdom), Hamburg (Germany), Paris (France), Toronto (Canada), Canberra (Australia), Dublin (Ireland), Puerto Ricco, Windhoek (Namibia), Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Rusape (Zimbabwe), Gaborone, Francistown and Maun (Botswana), Lusaka and Chingola (Zambia), Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Welkom and Durban in South Africa.

A church official who spoke to Nehanda Radio said “we are planning a “Global GoodNews Tour” that will target places like Australia, America and Africa in the coming months.

“We are a blend of brand-new believers and established, mature Christians. The GoodNews Church (Spirit Embassy) is BIG enough to accommodate you yet small enough to recognize you!”