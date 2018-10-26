Shingi Mukandi ‘killer’ on the run

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The man who is answering to charges of culpable homicide that led to the death of businessman and socialite Shingi Mukandi was yesterday issued with a warrant of arrest after he absconded court.

Alfred Takudzwa Machipisa who pleaded not guilty to the charges yesterday defaulted court prompting Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha to issue a warrant of arrest against him.The State led by Isheanesu Mhiti alleged that Machipisa negligently drove his vehicle at a speed that was excessive and failed to keep a proper lookout of the road ahead.

Machipisa allegedly hit Mukandi’s motorcycle from behind and as a result of the impact Mukandi flew off the motorcycle and landed approximately 70 meters near the yellow line of the left side of the tarmac.

It is further alleged that immediately after the accident, Machipisa who resides in Mt Pleasant approximately 100 meters from Mukandi’s house, reportedly drove his father’s accident-damaged Isuzu KB300 to Mabelreign Zambezi Flats where his brother Lloyd resides and hid the car there.

He later surrendered himself to the police following reports that they had been hunting for him.

At the time of his death, Mukandi was the executive director and head of operations for Freight World, leading shipping, forwarding and customs clearing company.

He was well known for his love for motorbikes.

He was a victim of a hit and run incident as he approached his Mt Pleasant home. He died on the spot in July last year.

The State has already closed its case after calling the evidence of the police detail who attended the scene, the ambulance personnel who identified Mukandi as dead at the scene as well as the first person to see Mukandi’s body after the accident.

The trial was supposed to continue yesterday with the defense case but failed after Machipisa defaulted court. H-Metro