Man killed over social soccer results

By Thupeyo Muleya

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for fatally assaulting a fellow villager at Makakavhule Business Centre some 15km west of the border town following a dispute over the results of a social soccer match.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Sunday at a bar at the centre.

Sources close to the incident said Masimba Chiyangwa (34) – the now deceased – and Oliver Ndou (29) had an argument over results of a social soccer match played on the fateful day.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said they were yet to establish the cause of the misunderstanding.

He said they have since arrested Ndou on allegations of murder and he was assisting them with investigations.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the two were at Makakavhule Business Centre at around 2200 hours on Sunday evening when they had a misunderstanding over a yet to be established issue.

“The argument got heated resulting in a fist fight. During the fracas Ndou allegedly beat up Chiyangwa with clenched fists and he fell to the ground unconscious.

“He was then rushed to the local clinic, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Further investigations into the matter are underway,” said Chief Inspector Ndebele.

He said Chiyangwa’s body had been taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The Herald