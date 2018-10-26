Killer T returns to Jozi

By Blessed Katiyo

. . . as Paddy Watts launches new album

Zimdancehall “Chairman” Killer T this weekend returns to South Africa in what promises to be a blockbusting tour at three venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria. He will be the main supporting act at DJ Paddy Watts’ new album launch called Toenda Mberi.

The nine-track album which was backed by Shisaka Entertainment sees Watts collaborating with Killer T on what many fans has touted as the hit tune titled Hupenyu.

Others part of the collabos include Soul Jah Love on Kusvika Ndafa, Trevor Dongo on Wandira Kuno and South African-based Buffalo Soul Jah features on Ndaenda.

“I am just urging my fans and others to join me celebrate this album. We put a lot of hard work in it and the response we have been getting has been tremendous. A miss will surely be a diss,” said Paddy Watts yesterday.

Elcee, Lazzie T, Chadd Chellart and GT Beats were the three producers who worked on the album which is available on major online platforms such as Itunes, Spotify, Soundcloud and others.

The album was dropped publicly a week ago to give fans a chance to sample the tunes but the official launch will be tomorrow (Saturday) at the House of Shisaka in Yeoville.

It promises to be a full house again as there is a powerful line up of artists. Apart from Killer T, Trevor Dongo, Nox and Buffalo Souljah will be performing live.

Added to this will be the usual line-up of DJ Goofvybz, Rico Myers and MCs Abra Simz and T-Boss will be there. Respected wheelspinner Gary B, Backspin and Lenny Matterhorn will also be guests.

The Killer T tour however begins tonight at House 28 in Pretoria before it moves to Yeoville tomorrow. He winds up his tour on Sunday at Club Africa in Benoni.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga-based rising star Ice King will be celebrating his birthday this weekend as well.

He will tonight be hosting Shinsoman at Posh Lounge in Witbank. The young artist has been having generous airplay on TraceAfrica with his hit song Kure Kure.

Others who will be supporting his bash include Trinta, Maskiri, DJ Tonny from Zimbabwe among others. H-Metro