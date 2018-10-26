Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Key al-Shabaab commander killed, says AU force

The African Union force in Somalia says it has killed a “chief finance controller” for the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab extremist group.

Al-Shabab operates freely in many rural parts of southern Somalia
The AU force in a series of tweets on Thursday says the commander, the head of tax collection in Lower Shabelle region, was killed after an ambush on Monday on an al-Shabaab meeting in Bariire. The extremists bring in funding by taxing the communities they control.

The AU force says another seven al-Shabaab fighters were killed on Sunday when their attack on a forward operating bases was “botched.”

The multinational force in the coming years is expected to draw down and hand over responsibility for Somalia’s security to the country’s military.

Al-Shabaab holds rural parts of southern and central Somalia and continues to target the capital with high-profile attacks. – AP

