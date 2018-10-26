Jah Prayzah postpones Bulawayo album launch party

Jah Prayzah fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the artiste performing his latest offering live as he has postponed the launch of Chitubu in the city.

Chitubu, a 13-track offering that will be launched in Harare on November 2, was supposed to be launched in Bulawayo on the next day.

Jah Prayzah’s management, however, after noticing that it would be strenuous as the artiste has a hectic schedule before the Harare launch, decided to postpone the Bulawayo event.

“Jah Prayzah has to record a video for one of the tracks on the album and has a performance in Mozambique this weekend. Also, the build up to the launch is quite taxing as we’re going all out with this album,” explained Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah’s manager.

Two years ago, Jah Prayzah’s management arranged a road tour that saw fans of the artiste being given free transport to attend the Bulawayo launch of Kutonga Kwaro – a day after it was launched in Harare.

This created a lot of excitement as Jah Prayzah, a Pure Drop ambassador, made stops along the way and gave away free copies of his album as well as Pure Drop cooking oil.

He was mobbed by many and often had to be rescued by his security personnel. By the time he got to Bulawayo, he was quite exhausted.

“It’ll likely be a hectic day (Harare launch) so we noticed that travelling to Bulawayo on the next day for another big event would be too much. Last time we did so, we didn’t do what we ideally wanted to achieve in Bulawayo with the launch and the event ended up being just another show.”

Mushapaidze said all hope was not lost as they had rescheduled the Bulawayo launch.

“We’re now planning a December day to make up for the November one as Bulawayo fans are very dear to Jah Prayzah.”

With the title track – Chitubu – already released, fans of the musician are now eagerly waiting to hear the rest of the album that will have a collaboration with Kenya’s Sauti Sol and a Nigerian musician. The Chronicle