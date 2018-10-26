HHP: A ‘giant gone too soon’

By Bongani Ndlovu

As news trickled in that South African hip hop artiste Hip Hop Pansula (HHP) had died on Wednesday, local artistes expressed shock over his sudden death.

Most spoke about their heartbreak saying he had touched their lives through his music.

HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, was discovered dead at his Johannesburg home by a helper and it is suspected that the Maftown King, as he was popularly known, took his own life.

According to a South African newspaper Sowetan, HHP was said to be battling depression with his last words being, “I’m depressed, I’m losing it”.

Female rapper Awa Khiwe who once shared the stage with HHP said the musician inspired her to rap in vernacular adding that she used the instrumental to his song Music n Lights on her first attempt to write music.

“Rest in peace HHP. I remember growing up and being inspired watching him drop bars in Setswana on TV. I told myself that if others can rap in their mother tongues and do such amazing things then so can I.

“The first time I attempted to write a song, I used his Music n lights instrumental and years later, I shared the stage with him and it was a dream come true,” posted Awa Khiwe.

Zim Hip Hop artiste Asaph said HHP’s passing had shocked him.

“I was taken aback by his death as he was one of the first South African rappers that we watched on Channel O before hip hop was big in SA.

“He was one of the first African rappers that made it cool to rap in their own language representing Hip Hop, at the same time even infusing it with Kwaito.

“HHP is part of the reason Hip Hop from this part of the region is so widely accepted and we’ll forever remember him for this role,” said Asaph.

Another rapper, Cal_Vin, said he took a leaf from HHP’s book of helping up-and-coming artistes to be stars.

“It’s a big loss not only to the SA music industry, but also Africa as a whole.

“We’ll forever remember him for pushing boundaries and for his humility because despite him being a big artiste, he created opportunities for up-and-coming artistes to shine through his record label such as Cassper Nyovest and my close friend Tumi Stopnonons (comedian).

“I also took a leaf from his work because I loved his vernacular raps so much,” said Cal_Vin.”

Cassper Nyovest, who was mentored by the Motswako star, shared a video of him giving thanks to the late icon on stage at the Fill up FNB stadium concert last year.

He thanked him for mentoring him since he was 16-years-old.

Known for his hits, Bosso keMang and Harambe, HHP’s death comes months after the demise of ProKid, who was also found unresponsive at a flat in Johannesburg in August.

The rappers both died at the age of 38. The Chronicle