Harare Poly suspends lecturers

By Latwell Nyangu

Harare Polytechnic Principal, Engineer Tafadzwa Mudondo, has suspended three lecturers from the Tourism and Hospitality Department from duty for three months over allegations of abuse of office.

The trio of Shepherd Shambare, Tendai Nyakakweto and Daniel Chamaona, is accused of misusing funds after visiting Nigeria on a college trip.

It is alleged that all hell broke loose upon their return prompting investigations.

Contacted for comment, Engineer Mudondo confirmed the issue but could not be drawn into revealing finer details.

“I am not in a position to comment the issue because it’s a matter which is still under investigations,” he said.

However, in a memo addressed to all the lecturers at the institution, Engineer Mudondo wrote:

“The members of staff have been suspended from duty for three months and the reason for the suspension is to facilitate investigations on the alleged abuse of cabinet authority. The suspension is effective 22 October.”

A close source said, it is alleged that the three lecturers misused the money whilst in Nigeria where they had gone for a trip.

“It is alleged that the three went to Nigeria under a college trip where they are believed to have to misused $15 000.

“Zvaingonzi ndezvechikoro zvavari kuita asi vachidya mari, zvakazobuda pavakadzoka ipapa,” said the source. H-Metro