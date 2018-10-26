Comedian plans Mukadota icon revival

By Tonderai Zvimba

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube says he wants to remake the iconic ZBCtv comedy drama series Mukadota that was a hit in the 80s.

“This is still an idea that I want to bring to life. I want to reach out to ZBC so that we try to revive the iconic Mukadota into a film or a sitcom and even a comic book,” said the comedian.

He said Mukadota was an iconic figure back in the day whose character and story can be brought back to life in a modern way.

According to the versatile comedian who has come up with a lot of exciting initiatives to promote tourism in Victoria Falls, there are a lot of stories that can be told through the humorous character of Mukadota.

“We need to pay homage to this iconic figure. I’d love to see a lot of remakes of classic old Zimbabwean TV dramas and movies being retold.

“I’d also love to do a modern day sitcom of the Mutirowafanza drama.”

With the knowledge and skills he has, Ncube said he was planning to engage with the relevant arts ministry.

“I’m going to reach out to ZBC so that we can work together and make these ideas a reality. We don’t necessarily need to be independent to create great content, but we need to engage.”

Asked about the cast of the drama, he said he would have comedian Prosper Ngomashi “Comic Pastor” play Mukadota’s role.

The Mukadota comedy drama was a television hit back in the 80s. It evolved around the character Mukadota and his family.

Mukadota was played by the late actor-cum-singer, Safirio Madzikatire. The Chronicle