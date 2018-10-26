Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Chivayo acquitted of fraud…. but Ginimbi not so lucky

as Ginimbi put to his defence

By Matthew Masinge

Businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has been acquitted of fraud charges involving R1.5 million in a case he was jointly accused with Genius

Wicknell Chivayo

Magistrate Morgan Nemadire ruled that there is a prema facie case against Ginimbi while Chivhayo was excused because there was no nexus between him and the offence.

Meanwhile, magistrate Nemadire has put Ginimbi to his defence.

The matter was remanded to November 15, for trial continuation. H-Metro

