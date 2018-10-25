ZBC suspends Mandizvidza

By Pauline Hurungudo

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has put news and current affairs director Tazzen Mandizvidza on involuntary leave without pay.

He has been barred from entering the ZBC premises, and instructed to surrender all company property in his possession which includes office keys, ZBC identity card and a motor vehicle.

Mandizvidza was fingered in a KPMG forensic report of November 2014, which revealed that he had prejudiced ZBC of $1 083 000, accumulated by irregular increment of his pay, double dipping on housing allowances, unauthorised accompanying of delegates on trips, irregular payment for a trip to India and other irregular bereavement expenses.

This resulted in the ZBC board of directors reaching an out-of-court settlement with Mandizvidza to which he admitted to his crimes and committed to pay back the $1 083 000.

Mandizvidza was reinstated at ZBC on the strength of the settlement which he never fulfilled.

ZBC chief executive officer Patrick Mavhura, in a suspension letter to Mandizvidza, said the out-of-court settlement yielded no results, hence his suspension with immediate effect pending determination of issues that have arisen as a result of his acts that prejudiced the corporation.

“It has come to our attention that efforts of the board of directors to have an out-of-court settlement to recover $1 083 000 you allegedly prejudiced the corporation as per KPMG forensic report of November 2014 yielded no results,” Mavhura said.

“Given the gravity of the matter and failure to make headway despite numerous endeavours to engage you by the board of directors, you are hereby placed on leave without pay and benefits with immediate effect pending determination of the issues that have arisen as a result of your acts of omission or commission which have prejudiced the corporation”.

The suspension comes after Mandizvidza had just been promoted to news and current affairs director. DailyNews