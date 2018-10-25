Tich Mataz launches ‘Africa Asia Talk Show’

By Blessing Masakadza

Veteran radio and television personality Tichafa Matambanadzo better known as Tich Mataz has added another branch on his career.

Tich Mataz who is currently in Indonesia together with controversial preacher Paul Sanyangore has exploited the opportunity and started a talk show programme titled the Africa Asia Talk Show.

The talk show, according to the broadcaster is aimed at sharing investment opportunities in Africa and Zimbabwe in particular with the Asians.

The show is aired on different social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

“We want to learn about Asia and they want to know about Africa and Zimbabwe in particular and the best is to have a talk show.

“We give the Asians an opportunity to ask questions on any subject about the country and we assist them with the answers,” he said.

“Asia has a number of businesspeople who are willing to come and invest in the country but the hindrance is the lack of knowledge and this is the information we are giving them,” he said.

Tich has a rich history in the broadcasting industry known for hosting several high-profile events and shows on radio and television.

His union with prophets is also well documented.

Tich Mataz is accompanying Sanyangore who is on a campaign to sell the Zimbabwean story in Asia and they are being hosted by Indonesian preachers in what he described as religious tourism.

Sanyangore is famous for performing controversial miracles and he says gone are the days for that as he is focusing on developmental issues.

“This is the first episode and we will continue on this path, marketing the country in foreign land. This part of religious tourism as well as pastor Sanyangore is also part of the panel which helps answering questions about Zimbabwe,” Mataz said. DailyNews