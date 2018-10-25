Sir Philip Green named as man at heart of ‘UK #MeToo scandal’

Retail billionaire Sir Philip Green has been named in Parliament as the businessman accused by a newspaper of sexual harassment.

Peter Hain, who identified him in the Lords, said it was his duty to name him, given the “serious and repeated” nature of the allegations.

On Tuesday, the Telegraph ran an article accusing a leading businessman of racial and sexual abuse of staff.

A legal injunction prevented the Telegraph from publishing his identity.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling on Tuesday, blocking publication of Sir Philip’s name, remains in place, but Lord Hain’s statement, made under parliamentary privilege, has been widely reported in the UK media.

Lord Hain said publication of the story was “clearly in the public interest”.

The Daily Telegraph said it had spent eight months investigating allegations of bullying, intimidation and sexual harassment made against the man in question.

What were the allegations made in the Telegraph?

The newspaper reported that interviews with five members of staff revealed that victims had been paid “substantial sums” in return for legal commitments not to discuss their alleged experiences.

The BBC has not been able to verify the allegations contained in the Telegraph’s report.

Lord Hain said he had been contacted by someone “intimately involved in the case”.

He said that given the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) “to conceal the truth about serious and repeated sexual harassment, racist abuse and bullying”, he felt it was his duty under parliamentary privilege to name Sir Philip as the individual in question.

Parliamentary privilege protects MPs or peers from being prosecuted over statements made in the Commons or Lords and is one of the oldest rights enshrined in British law.

Sir Philip has been contacted by the BBC for comment, but did not immediately respond.

Camilla Tominey, associate editor of the Telegraph, told BBC Radio 4’s PM it was “farcical” that Lord Hain was able to name Sir Philip in the House of Lords, but, as the paper remained the subject of an injunction, it was unable to confirm or deny a name.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened and it won’t be the last,” she said.

The people who have made the claims had “bravely” come forward to the paper with the accusations, Ms Tominey added.

“We won’t ever be naming any of the claimants.” BBC