Self-styled Epworth prophet acquitted of culpable homicide

The State has withdrawn charges before plea against an Epworth self-styled prophet who was accused of causing the death of a church member during a baptism ceremony in Domboshawa.

Masimba Chirayi of New Johanne Masowe eChishanu apostolic sect was facing culpable homicide charges for allegedly causing the death of Wendy Masuka.

The State, represented by Ephraim Zinyandu yesterday withdrew charges against Chirayi citing lack of evidence linking him to the crime.

Charges against Chirayi were that on April 14 he convened his church meeting at the banks of Nyaure River.

Chirayi intended to cleanse and baptise his members during a spiritual ceremony in the river.

It was alleged that when it was Masuka’s turn, Chirayi submerged her in the river.

During that process, Masuka drowned and her body was taken to Makumbe Hospital for a post-mortem. DailyNews

