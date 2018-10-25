Probeatz relishes Talent Factory experience

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Local beat boxer Denzel Mashonganyika, affectionately known as ProBeatz, said the recently held MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy for Southern Africa that was officially launched in Lusaka has opened new doors for him.

Probeatz performed at the gala that was attended by two selected Zimbabwean students Rutendo Mahofa and Nobert Mapfoche who are already in training and managed to wow the crowd.

The opening event featured traditional dancers, stilt walkers and jugglers, among others, directed by Jeff Sitali. The talented beat-boxer also impressed judges, media personalities and diplomats. The MTF is committed to empowering young filmmakers and enriching the industry.

In an interview with The Herald, Probeatz said that was a great opportunity and wished he was part of the filmmakers. “It was a great platform performing at the MTF and my talent is intertwined can fit at any specific sector, music fashion or film.

“I saw it too as best opportunity for collaborations given that the classes are being done by talented youths across Africa. It opened doors for me as we speak I have some contacts whom I am in touch with and some great things are happening,” he said. He said it was a very good experience.

“I am actually working on collaboration with some other guys though they live in different parts of the region.

“We are communicating through mobile phones and it’s difficult to get things done. It’s a matter of time. I have made connections and got some opportunities but like I said you just don’t do there and there, it takes a lot of planning,” he said.

Zambian performance director and writer of MTF, Jeff Sitali said was surprised by the talent displayed by the performers especially ProBeatz.

“The young man is destined for success. At first I made a video call with him after being introduced to him by Liz Dziva. He is so passionate about his work and we started working together for this performance. I later gave him numbers and connections that can help him boost his career.

“I didn’t know about this, do you know he can even get a deal to do a documentary on wildlife and do the beat-boxing, animal voices. There is a lot he can do and I am sure in Zimbabwe the exposure is favourable,” he said.

He said the talent show supported the MTF Academy Opening event with rising artists from across the Southern Region to support our drive to ignite Africa’s creative industries.

“The individual performers told stories from their individual countries at the event. The great success of this occasion was nuanced by the collective team work of all and that’s the magic of motion pictures,” he said. The Herald