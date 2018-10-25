Peter gets cooking oil on stage

By Blessing Masakadza

Sungura musician Peter Moyo was on Saturday “blessed” with two bottles of cooking oil on stage while performing in Sunningdale on Saturday.

Cooking oil has become a scarce commodity on the local market with long queues at supermarkets and exorbitant prices being charged for the commodity.

An excited fan went on stage with two 2-litre bottles of the oil and handed them to the singer who expressed his gratitude.

This was a rare feature, a sign that even in showbiz people are adjusting to the prevailing economic conditions as in most cases excited fans give the singers and their bands money in appreciation.

“Cooking oil is a problem to many and getting two bottles not from the black market or from the long queues is a blessing,” Moyo said.

A number of people among them business people usually attend shows and shower their favourite entertainers with money.

This has usually led to chanters such as Jonas Kasamba or Yamathele chanting the “blessers” names at shows.

Several names such as Mukuze, Reggie and Mhofela are common with chanters in showbiz as they are known for pampering musicians with gifts on stage.

With the cash crisis continuing to bite, some now offer the entertainers refreshments or beverages on stage.

Young Igwe as the singer is fondly known is currently working on the Tongai‘‘Dhewa’’Moyo commemorations which have been scheduled for this Sunday at Xtra Mile Leisure Spot.

Peter will be supported by dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu at this event in honour and remembrance of his late father Tongai.

Sulu was supported by Tongai during his early days in showbiz. DailyNews