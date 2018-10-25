Ngezi Platinum held by Harare City as title hopes fade into the distance

By Tadious Manyepo

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Ngezi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

NGEZI Platinum players cut dejected figures when the final whistle blew, but their assistant coach Gift “Umbro’’ Muzadzi tried to show a brave face, raising forlorn hopes after the Mhondoro side lost more ground to leaders FC Platinum when being held by Harare City at Rufaro yesterday.

While the body language of the players told of a group that has surrendered the title chase, their caretaker coaches still held faint hopes that they could yet overturn the nine-point deficit and be crowned the Zimbabwean kings. That however, would need FC Platinum to lose their all their remaining matches while Ngezi win their outstanding games.

But for a team that has not won since their controversial sacking of Tonderai Ndiraya, Ngezi’s best bet looks to be that of consolidating their second place finish.

After all FC Platinum are just one point away from glory and might not need it should Ngezi drop points in the manner they have been dropping lately.

Ngezi will also need to find the back of the net nine times in their last three games while FC Platinum fail to hit the target at all.

Yet they needed to win yesterday’s encounter at all costs to keep the gap between them and the champions at seven points.

But they did not look like a side in desperate need of the maximum points despite seizing early control of the match after Walter Mukanga thrust them into the lead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute.

The former Dynamos midfielder had been hacked down from behind by Moses Muchenje while preparing to take a crack at goal.

Fixtures

Today: Herentals v Dynamos (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Nichrut (NSS), Chapungu v Highlanders (Ascot), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields). The Herald