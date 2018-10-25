Mutare City Rovers relegated

By Oscar Rusenga

Triangle bounced back to winning ways by defeating and condemning struggling Mutare City Rovers to Division One football after this Castle Lager Premiership match at Gibbo yesterday.

The Lowveld side were coming from a frustrating 1-0 defeat against Herentals last Sunday.

Mutare now become the second side after Shabanie Mine to be demoted to second tier football and they will compete in the Eastern Region Division One.

The visitors were uninspiring against a much changed Triangle side yesterday.

Triangle rested most of their regular players as they prepare for a crucial Chibuku Super Cup semi-final tie against Dynamos at Rufaro on Sunday.

Nhamo Lameck, Phineas Bamusi, Russel Madamombe, Ralph Kawondera, Arnold Chivheya did not start as they were all rested for Sunday’s clash.

Triangle consolidated their position in the elite top four as rivals Chicken Inn, Harare City and CAPS United all failed to collect maximum points yesterday.

Taurai Mangwiro’s men got their solitary goal through Elfinos Kamunda on the half hour mark as he benefitted from clever ball by man-of-the-match Pasca Manhanga.

Kamunda tapped in an easy goal after a miscue from young Patrick Magegedhla. Mangwiro praised his charges and dedicated the win to the home fans before shifting his focus to the Dynamos game.

“It was a well handled match after a circus at the weekend. I don’t think the losing coach has any problems with today’s officiating and that must be commended. Our fans were emotionally tortured in our last match against Herentals and this one is for them. The Herald