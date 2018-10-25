Mostaff ropes in Soul Jah Love

By Tinashe Nekati

Ambitious musician Mostaff Mutuma has roped in dancehall star Soul Jah Love on his forthcoming album which is going to be released this Saturday.

Titled Vari Busy — Tiri Busy, the album carries 10 tracks with Soul Jah Love featuring on the song Isu Taenda.

Mostaff, affectionately known as Mostivity said the album will be his sixth and will be launched in two places both in Epworth.

He believes the album will manage to hold its own and make a name for him.

“The album is called Vari Busy — Tiri Busy and has 10 exciting songs. I worked with Soul Jah Love on one of the songs.

“We have planned a double launch starting this Saturday in Epworth at Club RTS at Dombo Shopping Centre and on Sunday in Overspill at Gaza Bar,” he said.

Mostaff rose to prominence on a Zimdancehall ticket riding on several dancehall riddims.

He believes he has worked hard to be a complete musician and not only focus on Zimdancehall.

“My music is now different from all Zimdancehall chanters, mine is cool music which touches on conscious and R&B,” he said.

He said the album carries clean messages which will have an impact on people’s lives.

“I believe this is the time and the opportunity for me to get there. I have worked hard and the title of the album speaks it all. It reflects my thinking on various issues,” he said.

After the launch, Mostaff will head to South Africa for a performance and video shoot.

“We have lined up another launch for the people in South Africa. We will also have a video shoot there in South Africa,” he said. DailyNews