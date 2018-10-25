Masked armed robbers strike Bulawayo house

By Nqobile Tshili

Three masked armed robbers yesterday raided an office in Suburbs, Bulawayo, and got away with more than $6 000 and three laptops.

A 51-year-old man who was in the house that is operating as an office for a safari company, opened for the robbers after they pretended to be employees of a security company attending to a fault.

The robbers who were armed with two pistols and a machete, pounced at about 2AM.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Precious Simango, confirmed the robbery saying investigations were underway.

“We received a report of three armed robbers who raided a house which operates as an office in Suburbs, Bulawayo. The masked robbers were wearing grey worksuits and presented themselves as workers from a security company and an old man who was in the house opened for them,” she said.

Chief Insp Simango said two of the robbers immediately produced pistols and demanded cash from the old man. They then force-marched him to the company safe where they were joined by their accomplice who was armed with a machete.

“They got away with US$924, $4 900 bond notes, R500 and three laptops,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She urged members of the public and companies to avoid keeping large sums of money at their premises as they risked being robbed.

“It seems these robbers had knowledge that the company was keeping cash at the offices. We strongly advise companies and members of the public to avoid keeping large sums of money at home or offices,” she said.

Chief Insp Simango appealed to people who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the robbers to contact any nearest police station. The Chronicle