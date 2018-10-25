Man waters garden at midnight, commits suicide

By Nqobile Tshili

A MAN from Bulawayo’s New Lobengula suburb removed all household property from his family home, watered the garden in the middle of the night before allegedly committing suicide.

Mr Togarepi Mukubwa (38) who was living alone was found dead yesterday morning hanging from the roof trusses of the empty house.

Mr Mukubwa’s family and neighbours said they did not know why he committed suicide.

His sister Miss Loyce Mukubwa who resides in Old Pumula suburb said she only learnt of her brother’s death upon arrival at the family home in New Lobengula yesterday.

“It had been a while since I spoke to him so I don’t know if there was anything troubling him. I was just called today by his neighbours who told me that I should rush as something had happened to him,” said Miss Mukubwa.

“I only learnt he had committed suicide when I arrived here. He had also removed all the property from the house and we don’t know what prompted him to do what he did.”

She said her brother who is survived by two children, lived alone after he divorced several women. When The Chronicle news crew arrived at the family home, the property which included a bed, cupboards and a refrigerator among others, was outside the yard.

Miss Mukubwa said she could not return the property into the yard before the arrival of her other relatives.

One of Mr Mukubwa’s neighbours who declined to be named said the deceased seemed to have been conducting house chores in the middle of the night.

“At about 11PM before I retired to bed I heard him moving household property as if he was cleaning the house. At about 2AM he was now watering the garden.

“When we woke up today I decided to check on him and that is when I discovered that all the household property had been removed from the house,” said the neighbour.

He said Mr Mukubwa had also removed all the curtains and was hanging from the roof trusses.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed Mr Mukubwa’s death which she said was being treated as a sudden death case.

She urged members of the public who may be having troubles to seek counselling services. The Chronicle