Man arrested over $125k maintenance arrears

A 49-year old Harare man has been dragged to court by his ex-wife for failing to pay maintenance which has accumulated to over $125 000.

When Shupikai Vito divorced Engeline Vito in 2008, the High Court ordered him to pay 50 percent of school fees per term for his two minor children.

However, Vito allegedly never paid a single cent from the time the order was made to date.

Vito appeared before Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing one count of failure to pay maintenance as defined in section 23 of the Maintenance Act Chapter.

Mugwagwa remanded Vito out of custody to November 7 on free bail.

Prosecuting Peter Kachirika said on August 1, 2008 the High Court ordered Vito to pay school fees for his two minor children with effect from August 30 of the same year.

He said the subsequent payments were to be made on or before the end of each term.

From 2008 to date the accused person has not paid a single cent towards school fees.

At present, the accused person has failed to pay a single cent towards school fees and is now in arrears of $125 946 97.

Last week, another man appeared before the same court facing an attempted murder charge when he allegedly strangled his wife who had reported him for defaulting on child support.

Edzai Nyamutawatawa allegedly strangled his wife Debra Anna Mandizha in the presence of a police officer as she drove him to court following his arrest.

Nyamutawatawa reportedly failed to pay $160 child support per month which accrued to $1 120. DailyNews