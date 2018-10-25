Man (37) arrested for ‘raping’ girlfriend’s daughter (10)

By Michelle Gwizi

A Matopo man (37) has been arrested for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter over a two- year period and infecting her with an STI.

The man pleaded not guilty to a rape charge when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza and was remanded in custody to Friday for continuation of trial.

Allegations are that between 2016 and March this year, the accused person raped the complainant several times. The complainant was staying with her mother in Old Pumula when she was allegedly abused.

At the beginning of this year the complainant in a bid to escape the abuse, asked to stay with either her aunt or grandmother.

When she went to stay with her aunt in June, the aunt discovered that she had sores on her privates and on being quizzed she revealed that she had ben raped several times by her mother’s boyfriend.

The rape was reported to the police leading to the accused’s arrest.

Ms Caroline Matanga is appearing for the State. The Chronicle