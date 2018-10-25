Jairos Jiri group ventures into dancehall

By Blessing Masakadza

Disability does not mean inability. This is the case with a quartet from the Jairos Jiri School of the Blind in Kadoma, JJ Vibes, who have gone the dancehall way.

Last week they appeared and recorded a song at the popular Mbare recording studio Chillspot Records.

Chillspot’s Dj Fantan said he was overwhelmed by the group’s talent who recorded on their forthcoming riddim Shisaka.

The four are Coster ‘C-ruz’ Marozva, Shingirai ‘Cable Vybz’ Runyanga, Gift ‘So Special’ Mankokwe and Philemon ‘Phidza’ Magombedza.

Speaking to the Daily News, Marozva, speaking on behalf of the group, said to date they have 23 singles to their name and are hoping for more.

“This was our first time at Chillspot. We were sponsored to go there and we recorded a single. From that day, we have been getting several calls from different people wishing to assist us in our work. This is all thanks to Chillspot who expose our talent to the country,” he said.

The group has collaborated with established artistes such as Pah Chihera, Mbeu and Poptain. They have worked with American rapper Gyshytt.

“We are versatile singers but our main genre is reggae and dancehall. We have done several collaborations and worked with a number of studios such as Oskid, Solid Records, Victaks, Cymplex and others. We have also done collaboration with an American rapper,” he said.

On videos, the group has one titled I Love You which featured Mbeu on a reggae tip.

“Our aim is to reach as many people as possible with our music. Our message is love and encouragement,” he said.

The group wishes to have live shows where they can showcase their talents.

“Right now we wish to have shows. If we can get a promoter who can afford us an opportunity to showcase our talents,” he added.

“We have people who help us, Todd Farai Maforimbo in the UK, our manager Kelvin Chakawa and Bryan Masango. We look forward to keep working with Chillspot,” he said. DailyNews