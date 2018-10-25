Jah Prayzah set to fill up HICC

By Vasco Chaya

Jah Prayzah is confident of filling-up Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) as fans have responded positively to his album launch set for Friday next week.

His forthcoming 12-track studio album, Chitubu, will be officially launched at HICC on Friday next week and when tickets went on the market this week there was overwhelming response that even surprised the musician.

Despite the price madness currently being experienced in the country, fans seem to be comfortable with ticket prices which range from $15 to $100.

The advance tickets went on sale on Monday afternoon and so far, the event has generated an interest to show-goers on social media, with fans publicly confirming their attendance on November 2.

Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah’s manager, told the Daily News yesterday that fans are scrambling for the VIP tickets which are going for $30.

“We sold a good number of tickets on the first day, which was unprecedented, and we are hoping the show will be sold out in few days to come.

“The VIP tickets are selling fast as compared to the ordinary ones,” Mushapaidze said.

Chitubu will be Jah Prayzah’s ninth studio album after Kutonga Kwaro, Mudhara Vachauya, Jerusarema, Kumbumura Mhute, Tsviriyo, Ngwarira Kuparara, Rudo Nerunyararo and Sungano Yerudo.

Meanwhile, the song — Chitubu — was released as a single on Friday to test the waters and the track has attracted positive feedback on the market.

The full album will be unveiled together with two new music videos.

“So far we have only one video — Dzamutsana and we are still to shoot the other one. We are still contemplating which other song to choose from the album apart from Dzamutsana. Yes, there is pressure but we assure our fans of a good and quality product on November 2,” Mushapaidze said.

The Dzamutsana video was shot in marginalised area of Binga.

On November 2, Jah Prayzah will share the stage with musicians from his Military Touch Movement stable. DailyNews