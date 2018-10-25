Hubby drags ex-wife to court for upkeep

By Lisa Mangena

A Bulawayo man dragged his wife to court demanding maintenance for their three children.

Mr Marlon Chipudla is claiming $75 for the upkeep of their three children whom Elodia Chipudla allegedly dumped after she found a temporary job at a local bar.

“My wife left me and I am taking care of the children. She is always at work but contributes nothing towards the upkeep of our children.

“I’m a security guard at Nokel security, my salary is not sufficient to cater for all the bills and also pay school fees for the kids,” said Mr Chipudla.

Mr Chipudla said his wife earns about $150.

“With all the money she earns, I wonder why she is finding it difficult to help me take care of the children,” he said.

Mrs Chipudla told the court that she earns $80 and can therefore not afford what her husband is demanding. “I cannot offer anything because the money Iam earning is little and again I am not permanently employed,” she said

The magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea asked Mr Chipudla to bring his wife’s payslip to court.

The matter was postponed to today. The Chronicle