FC Platinum have one hand on a second title in a row after comfortable win over Chicken Inn

By Mukudzei Chingwere, in ZVISHAVANE

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

FC PLATINUM have effectively bagged a second successive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League crown after yesterday’s comfortable win over Chicken Inn at fortress Mandava put them nine points clear of second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars with three games to go.

The champions were denied a home coronation after nearest rivals Ngezi delayed what now appears the inevitable by wrestling a point away in the capital against Harare City to retain a mathematical chance of winning the league’s ultimate prize.

FC Platinum just need to avoid defeat in any of their remaining three matches to retain the title.

The Zvishavane miners came into the match knowing that a home win coupled with a Ngezi Platinum defeat will see them being crowned champions, and as expected, the hosts were slow in establishing themselves in the fixture as they tried to contain the weight of pressure.

But Farai Madhanhanga, one of their best players, this term stepped up to the plate and converted the first goal on the hour mark to calm the nerves.

Rodwell Chinyengetere, the leading premiership top goal-scorer now with 17 goals, converted a penalty, moments later to secure all the points.

Chicken Inn’s hopes of a top-four finish remained alive despite yesterday’s reverse at Mandava which left them still on 54 points.

Despite being on the brink of another league success, Mapeza refused to talk of his team’s impending championship triumph.

“At half-time I told the players that there is no need to put ourselves under any pressure I told them to be calm and play our normal game and get that important first goal and I am happy we managed to get that goal.

“Because of our position on the log standings it was bound to come with some pressure but I told the guys to be calm and play their normal game.

“For now I cannot talk anything about the championship I will do that after we have played our last game but for us to win the title we just have to keep on winning our games.

“We just need to keep on pushing and win our last three matches,” said Mapeza.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas conceded FC Platinum were a better side and was quick to say the miners deserve to be champions.

“They dominated us, we played second fiddle today and overall they deserve to be champions.

“We were comfortable on the ball but we did not create any chances.

“There is still a lot to do on our part we have many youngsters and we just need to give them more game time,” said Antipas.

The visitors controlled the ball for the better part of the opening stanza but failed to create clear cut goal scoring opportunities, the first meaningful chance fell to Chinyengetere but the attacker failed to control a Mkokheli Dube pass allowing the defenders to clear their lines.

Five minutes later Ben Nyahunzvi produced an excellent last gasp piece of defending, sliding on the line to clear Dube’s goal-bound effort with goalkeeper Pride Zendera a beaten man.

As the game progressed the miners were going for the kill, Madhanhanga tried from range but his effort was just inches wide.

The hosts grew in confidence towards the end of the first half and four minutes before the breather veteran midfielder Ali Sadiki tried from range but could not find the target with a powerful strike crashing against the crossbar.

Antipas introduced the duo of Obrey Chirinda and Nicole Mtatiwa in the second half and they responded by keeping the opponents on their toes but the pacey forwards could not find a way to breach them.

The miners could have added a third at full time but Chinyengetere stood in the way of Sidiki’s effort and the ball went out for a goal-kick. The Herald