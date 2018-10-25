CAPS United fall again

By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe yesterday suggested that his team needed an overhaul for next season after the misfiring giants suffered a frustrating defeat at the hands of Yadah at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Chitembwe and his charges were disappointed after slumping to a third straight loss, which effectively dashed their hopes of a top four finish this year.

Yadah on the other hand, brightened their chances in their fight against relegation as they moved six points clear of the drop zone ahead of today’s games which feature most of the teams in the relegation mix.

Goals from veteran forward Ralph Matema and namesake Leeroy Matema were all they need to condemn the Green Machine to one of their worst spells in the last two seasons.

For the record, CAPS United have not won a match in the last six outings and alarm bells are beginning to ring in the Green Machine family.

Utility man Valentine Musarurwa provided their handful of supporters with something to cheer when he scored a superb 57th minute free-kick.

But the goal was not enough to rescue the game.

And with pressure mounting, Chitembwe yesterday took the unusual route after the match and climbed to the terraces where he engaged in a face to face conversation with a group of disgruntled fans.

He said Makepekepe are lacking strikers who can finish off the game.

“I am very disappointed with the loss especially when fans come and they are expecting. It was very disappointing from that perspective. We really need to change a lot of things especially for next year. The Herald