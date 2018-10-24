Saudi king vows to hold to account those involved in Khashoggi murder

By Maher Chmaytelli |Reuters |

Saudi Arabia will hold to account those responsible of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing and those who failed in their duties, whoever they are, the Saudi cabinet said after a meeting chaired by King Salman on Tuesday.

Khashoggi went missing on October 2 when he entered the consulate in Istanbul. After weeks of denying knowledge of his fate, Saudi officials said the prominent journalist was killed in a “rogue operation”.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday dismissed attempts by Riyadh to blame Jamal Khashoggi’s “savage” killing on rogue operatives, saying the person who ordered the death of the prominent Saudi journalist must “be brought to account”.

In a speech to parliament about a case that has sparked outrage around the globe, Erdogan did not mention Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who some US lawmakers suspect ordered the killing.

But he said Turkey would not complete its investigation into Khashoggi’s death until all questions were answered.

“Intelligence and security institutions have evidence showing the murder was planned…. Pinning such a case on some security and intelligence members will not satisfy us or the international community,” he said.

“From the person who gave the order, to the person who carried it out, they must all be brought to account.”

Erdogan said the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body were still unknown and he demanded Saudi Arabia reveal the identity of a “local cooperator” who purportedly took the body.