Old VIDEO exposes Acie Lumumba lies: Called Mnangagwa “King of State Capture” in 2017

This week Acie Lumumba captured national attention after recording a Facebook LIVE video in which he named fuel and currency cartel kingpins. In the video Lumumba goes to great lengths to exonerate President Emmerson Mnangagwa claiming that he is the only one who is not corrupt.

However only thirteen months ago (in September) Lumumba recorded a video in which he was predicting that the then First Lady Grace Mugabe would be president by December. In the same video Lumumba called Mnangagwa, then Vice President, the King of State Capture.

A commentator who spoke to Nehanda Radio said “Digital Foot Prints are very interesting. Here is Lumumba in 2017 talking about his current favourite subject, FUEL and State Capture. He names the fuel cartel kingpins, only that this time the names have been changed to suit the new power matrix.

“In 2017 he accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being the King of State Capture. Today Lumumba says that ED is the only one who is not corrupt. That is why we encourage critical thinking folks, you must have enquiring minds and not just get swept by the wind,” the commentator said.

Lumumba was appointed chairman of the Ministry of Finance communications taskforce before being sent packing within three days. After the appointment he recorded a Facebook LIVE video on Sunday evening in which he accused four senior managers at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) of crimes ranging from off-the-books bond notes to corrupt allocation of foreign currency.

Lumumba fingered RBZ Director Bank Supervision: Norman Mataruka, Director Financial Markets: Azvinandaa Saburi, Director Financial Intelligence: Mirirai Chiremba and Head of Security: Gresham Muradzikwa. Central bank chief Dr John Mangudya responded by suspending the officials.

Lumumba absolved the RBZ chief Mangudya of any involvement in what he termed state capture. “Muradzikwa has more money in his bank account than all his bosses … I do not believe Mangudya is involved,” Lumumba said.

Lumumba went on to accuse Muradzikwa of using his access to the flight manifest that guides the movement of bond notes from their printing press in Eastern Europe up to delivery in Harare.

According to Lumumba, the delivery plane always stops by Mozambique or South Africa where a chunk of the newly minted bond notes are offloaded and then smuggled into Zimbabwe in bales.

“Five RBZ directors have made Mthuli’s life impossible. I will not allow that. This country is being run by a cartel and Minister Ncube is going to break that cartel …

“This cartel is being run by Queen B … I used to go to Kasukuwere’s house and Queen B was always there … Queen B gave us the money for the Amai Mugabe rallies.”

Sakunda’s Kudakwashe Tagwirei who dominates the fuel industry and Command Agriculture was also named as a part of the supposed Queen B cartel. Lumumba claimed to have access to financial intelligence provided to him during briefings with Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube. Nehanda Radio