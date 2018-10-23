Woman murdered at city lodge

Police in Harare have arrested a man at a lodge in the city after he allegedly stabbed and killed his wife following a misunderstanding on Sunday night.

According to police, they are still investigating to ascertain what transpired when the couple booked into Krinet Lodge and the circumstances leading to the murder case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder case which occurred at a lodge in Harare which involved a couple that resides in Kwekwe,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the man, who has since been arrested, was staying in Mbare and is reported to have been conducting business while the wife was in Kwekwe.

The wife arrived in the city on Sunday and visited her husband who then informed her that they should find a place for the night since his Mbare lodgings were “uncomfortable”.

They then booked into the city lodge and it is suspected that an argument arose during the night and he stabbed the wife with a sharp object and she died on the spot.

The matter came to light yesterday morning and a report was made to the police leading to his arrest.

He was taken to Harare Central Police Station for further investigations.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged couples to solve disputes amicably.

“They should seek counselling from the police, churches, elders and traditional leaders instead of taking the law into their own hands,” he said.

Police recently expressed concern over an upsurge in domestic violence cases in which couples kill each other and in some instances go as far as murdering their children.

Early this year, a Harare man was arrested after he allegedly burnt to death his five children at Churu Farm following a misunderstanding with their mother.

The man, Steven Majovha (44), had separated with the mother and it is believed that the mother was seeing another man and this did not go down well with him.

Majovha allegedly raided the house at Churu Farm on the outskirts of Harare and petrol bombed the house in which they were sleeping. The Herald